BM&FBovespa CEO sees no Brazil IPOs unless expectations improve

RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 Initial public offerings in Brazil are unlikely to take off this year unless investor confidence in the economy and the current business climate improve, the chief executive of the nation's sole listed exchange said on Monday.

No IPO has been filed with Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM so far this year, something unheard of since at least 2004, according to Thomson Reuters data. Prospects are so gloomy that many deals suspended last year due to souring market conditions are unlikely to materialize in coming months.

BM&FBovespa CEO Edemir Pinto, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro, said the slowing pace of Brazil's economic expansion and political uncertainty, especially related to implementation of fiscal policy, may keep weighing on performance of the nation's local equity markets.

A truncated capital markets calendar, rising political risks and the emergence of attractive investments elsewhere mean investment bankers, who had thrived for years with easy-to-sell IPOs in Brazil, are now struggling to push through deals. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)