版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 19日 星期三 06:50 BJT

Brazil approves BM&FBovespa's post-trading platform for some notes

SAO PAULO Feb 18 BM&FBovespa SA received approval from two Brazilian regulatory agencies for permission to operate a platform to register, clear and settle certain securities, in a key step as Brazil's sole financial exchange seeks to expand into over-the-counter fixed income instruments.

According to a securities filing on Tuesday, BM&FBovespa's iBalcão post-trading platform for the over-the-counter securities market was approved by securities industry watchdog CVM and the central bank. The iBalcão platform will initially offer registration, clearing and settlement services for certificates of deposit (CDBs), real estate-backed credit notes (LCIs) and structures notes (COEs), the São Paulo-based bourse said.

The exchange expected regulatory approval for the product by April, BM&FBovespa executives said at an event last week.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐