BM&FBovespa steps up Cetip deal pressure with shareholder letter

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 29 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA
stepped up its campaign to win over rival
clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados on
Monday, saying a deal would improve services and create savings
of tens of billions of reais.
If it goes ahead, a deal would make BM&FBovespa the dominant
exchange in Brazil, controlling depositary and clearing
activities for all types of financial assets, including
benchmark indexes and proprietary market data.
In an open letter to shareholders, BM&FBovespa laid out 10
reasons for the deal. It first proposed a combination in
November but was forced to sweeten its bid earlier this month to
41 reais per share, valuing clearinghouse and depositary company
Cetip at about 10.86 billion reais ($2.7 billion).
"The integration of activities would significantly reinforce
the business model of the combined company by increasing the
distribution of revenue," the letter said.
