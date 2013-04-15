版本:
BM&FBovespa names former Brazilian official Parente as chairman

SAO PAULO, April 15 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, named former Brazilian senior government official Pedro Parente as chairman on Monday, replacing Arminio Fraga Neto.

Parente was a former chief of staff in the government of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. The company announced the decision in a securities filing.
