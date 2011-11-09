New BM&FBovespa share sales unlikely this year-CEO

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Brazil's BM&FBovespa
(BVMF3.SA), the world's third-biggest financial bourse, does
not expect announcements of new share offerings this year,
Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on a Wednesday conference
call.
Pinto also expects high-frequency trading to make up 20
percent of the exchange's trading volumes within one or two
years.
The exchange said in a securities filing on Wednesday it
cut its estimates for investment and operational expenses this
year, protecting third-quarter earnings from the impact of weak
revenue growth and heightening market turmoil.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by
Derek Caney)