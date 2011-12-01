版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BM&FBovespa shares jump after financial tax cut

SAO PAULO Dec 1 Shares of Brazil stock exchange operator BM&FBovespa rose 6 percent on Thursday after the government eliminated a transaction tax on foreign investments in stocks.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐