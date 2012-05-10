Brazil's BM&FBovespa Q1 profit misses estimates

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
SAO PAULO May 10 Net income at BM&FBovespa , the world's third-largest financial exchange, slightly missed analysts' expectations on Thursday after a tumble in operating expenses.
The São Paulo-based company earned 280.4 million reais ($143 million) in profit during the quarter, up 3.6 percent from 270.8 million reais a year earlier. The result came below the 282.9 million reais average estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: