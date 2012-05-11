UPDATE 1-Lower Brazil rates fanning BM&FBovespa volumes-CFO

* Rate cuts are spurring trading volumes, CFO says
* Risk is that market mood worsens, analysts warn
* Shares gain modestly despite slight earnings miss
SAO PAULO, May 11 A decline in Brazilian
interest rates that may stretch for the coming months is fanning
stronger-than-expected growth in trading volumes for rate
futures contracts at BM&FBovespa, especially for the
longer maturities, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia said
on Friday.
The so-called BM&F derivatives segment at the exchange
operator, the world's third largest, is benefiting from
expectations that rates in the country may soon hit record lows,
Guardia said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter
earnings.
Investors bet on the so-called DI contracts as a way to
predict the level of the central bank's benchmark overnight
lending rate in a certain period. Policymakers have signaled
that a weak global economy will help keep inflation at bay in
coming months, signaling that borrowing costs may end the year
lower than the current 9 percent.
The Selic fell to a record low 8.75 percent in the aftermath
of the global financial crisis of 2008.
"Volumes in the BM&F segment are reacting positively" to
expectations of lower rates, Guardia said. "We see that volumes
are growing above trend in the long end of the curve."
The rate future contract due in January 2014 was the
most widely traded in the exchange in early Friday trading, with
the yield falling to 8.37 percent from 8.46 percent the prior
session. Yields fell across the board, with the biggest declines
concentrated on the longer-termed contracts.
Shares of BM&FBovespa rose 0.3 percent to 10.16 reais on
Friday. The stock is up 4.4 percent this year.
EARNINGS MISS
The São Paulo-based company said late on Thursday that
first-quarter net income slightly missed analysts' expectations
despite a tumble in operating expenses. The São Paulo-based
company earned 280.4 million reais ($143 million) during the
quarter, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier.
The result was below the 282.9 million reais average
estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll, mainly because the
company's effective tax rate rose significantly and financial
expenses climbed.
Net revenue rose 6.5 percent to 502.8 million reais,
slightly above the 500 million reais predicted in the poll.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a
measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - rose 20 percent to 368.3
million reais, topping the forecast of 337.1 million reais in
the period.
Revenue per contract at the equities and derivatives
segments rose, while cash-equity margins edged higher after the
share of high-frequency trading fell slightly on a sequential
basis.
Trading of DI contracts in BM&FBovespa is growing despite a
modest rise in risk aversion in local financial markets,
especially in the equities segment, over the past six weeks.
The stronger volumes and successful efforts to streamline
expenses have moderated optimism among analysts and investors.
However, some of them warned that if the market mood suddenly
shifts to a more bearish view, revenue at the exchange could
suffer.
"If higher risk aversion stays for longer, volumes could be
negatively impacted, increasing the downside risk to our
estimates," Victor Schabbel, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Group, wrote in a note to clients.