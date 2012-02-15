UPDATE 2-Global market woes hit profit at Brazil exchange

* BM&FBovespa says profit down 27 pct, misses estimates

* Fees, trading volumes tumbled in wake of Europe woes

* Results signal tough year for Brazil financial firms

* Profit misses have dominated Brazil earnings season

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 World market turmoil drove down fourth-quarter earnings at Brazilian exchange operator BM&FBovespa by 27 percent, underscoring the risks facing financial firms in Latin America's largest economy as they grow globally.

Fourth-quarter net income at the world's third-biggest financial exchange fell to 191.1 million reais ($110 million), the lowest since the second quarter of 2009 and easily missing the 246.5 million reais estimate forecast by six analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Sao Paulo-based company, the by-product of the 2008 merger of Brazil's two exchanges, suffered as investors cut back on trading of equities and derivatives contracts after Europe's debt crisis deteriorated in September. Lower fees and higher expenses related to the implementation of a new trading platform also dragged on profit in the last three months of 2011.

BM&FBovespa is the latest company in Brazil reporting weaker-than-expected earnings, reflecting the impact of Europe's market woes and an abrupt economic slowdown that is choking the financial sector -- Brazil's most profitable.

The trend could lead analysts to cut 2012 earnings estimates, a move that could cap a 15 percent rally in the benchmark Bovespa stock index.

Analysts including Goldman Sachs Group's Carlos Macedo said the result, while expected, was disappointing because the quality of the revenue mix fared worse than initially thought.

The year-on-year tumble in profit was the steepest since at least the first quarter of 2009.

BM&FBovespa's equities and derivatives segments sagged during the quarter as concerns over a weaker global economy dragged trading volumes down. The derivatives segment posted a 2.1 percent drop in year-on-year revenues, while the Bovespa equities unit posted a 13.5 percent slump in revenue, the company said in a securities filing.

Net revenue fell 0.4 percent as a result to 471.2 million reais from the same period of 2010. The number, however, beat the average estimate of 453.4 million reais in the poll.

Shares of BM&FBovespa have gained 26 percent this year in the wake of rising demand for emerging market assets as a solution to Europe's debt refinancing problems. First-quarter earnings should strengthen after foreign investors poured a record net $7.2 billion into domestic equities in January.

COMPETITION, EXPENSE ISSUES

Other companies in Brazil that missed fourth-quarter profit estimates included state-controlled oil giant Petrobras , the nation's largest private sector bank Itau Unibanco, and Fibria, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp.

Analysts expect earnings growth in Brazil to slow to somewhere between 6 percent and 9 percent, compared with a level of about 12 percent in 2011.

BM&FBovespa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operational profits, sank 33 percent to 204.4 million reais from a year earlier, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 286.1 million reais.

EBITDA fell to 43.4 percent of revenue in the fourth quarter, compared with a margin of 64.5 percent in the same period in 2010 and 70.4 percent in the third quarter.

Brazil, which has the largest financial markets in the Americas after the United States and Canada, is considering opening the financial exchange market to competition.

BM&FBovespa is currently the only exchange in Brazil and shares a dominant position in custody, clearinghouse and other trading-related services with Cetip.

Cetip, Latin America's largest clearinghouse, reports fourth-quarter earnings on March 8.

BM&FBovespa, concerned over the entry of rivals such as DirectEdge and BATS into Brazil, is cutting fees and spending heavily on technology. The exchange is also facing pressure from banks and investors to charge prices closer to international standards for its services.

Operating expenses surged nearly 56 percent in the fourth quarter, underscoring the pressure Chief Executive Edemir Pinto faces as new competition threatens its dominant position.

Macedo said such a performance "is an indication of the higher levels (of expenses) ... to come in 2012".

Net income at BM&FBovespa fell 34.5 percent from the third quarter -- the biggest quarterly decline since a 76 percent slump in the first quarter of 2011.

Management at BM&FBovespa will discuss fourth-quarter earnings with investors at a conference on Wednesday.