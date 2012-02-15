UPDATE 1-BM&FBovespa sees up to 45 Brazil IPOs this year

* BM&FBovespa's Pinto reiterates IPO target for year
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 BM&FBovespa,
Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, expects between 40
companies and 45 companies to sell shares for the first time in
Brazil this year, in a bet that capital market activity in Latin
America's biggest economy will gather steam in coming months.
The São Paulo-based exchange, the world's third-biggest, has
been in touch with some of the about 1,000 companies that could
list on the domestic stock market, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto
said on at an event on Wednesday. Currently, there are 374
companies listed on the exchange.
Pinto's remarks come as plans for what could have been the
first two initial public offerings in Brazil since July sank
this month. Investors are still reluctant to take on risky bets
like IPOs, the mechanism that small and sometimes inexperienced
companies use to raise capital, and are instead pouring money
into existing stocks, where it is easier to assess risks.
"The market is a little more demanding, a fact that could
ring a warning bell for companies" seeking to go public, Pinto
said. "But I still see that a window of opportunity is opening
for IPOs."
Pinto said, on the sidelines of the event, that the number
could also include follow-on share offerings, but declined to
elaborate.
Seen for most of the last decade as a symbol of Brazil's
buoyant capital markets, IPOs have languished in the past two
years as prices sank for many names that went public. While most
markets have gradually recovered from the impact of the global
financial crisis of 2008, IPOs remain out of favor.
Pinto's predictions come after the abrupt tumble in listings
over the past two years. Only 11 initial public offerings were
completed in 2011, with eight pricing at the bottom of or below
the suggested price range, data by Ernst & Young showed. The
same number of companies had IPOs in 2010.
That is a sharp drop from 2007, when more than 70 companies
went public, and seven of every 10 deals priced within the
suggested range. Brazilian companies raised more funds from IPOs
between 2006 and 2008 than they did in the prior two decades.