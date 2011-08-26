BM&FBovespa staff changes to bolster operations-CEO

* Bourse changed three senior executives this week
* CEO Pinto says changes to bolster operations
By Silvio Cascione and Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO/CAMPOS DO JORDAO, Brazil, Aug 26 (Reuters) -
BM&FBovespa's (BVMF3.SA) decision to replace three senior
executives is aimed at strengthening the Brazilian financial
exchange operator's business, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said
on Friday.
The company, which has struggled this year with the impact
of government steps to curb derivatives trading, this week
changed three executive directors in charge of new business,
products and clearing. No information on the replacements for
the directors was immediately available.
"The goal of the changes is to improve the operational
structure," Pinto told Reuters at the sidelines of a company
seminar on the derivatives industry, in the Brazilian town of
Campos do Jordao.
The management reshuffle comes as BM&FBovespa, the world's
No. 3 exchange operator, is also dealing with threat of
competition in a market where it is the sole major operator.
The company has been struggling with rising costs and the
implementation of a single trading platform -- which will begin
to be rolled out next week.
BM&FBovespa has recently been making its fee policy more
flexible, trimming some prices and focusing more on clearing
and similar services to boost revenue. Implementation of the
Puma trading platform starts on Monday, Pinto said Thursday
night at an event.
Jose Antonio Gragnani, formerly the head of BM&FBovespa's
new business, is leaving the company, according to the report.
Marta Alves, the former executive director in charge of
products, will become a consultant on strategic projects.
Amarilis Sardenberg, who was in charge of the clearing and
risk unit, will now preside over BSM, the bourse's division
that oversees markets.
Pinto, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia, and Cicero
Vieira Neto, who heads the information technology division, are
the company's other three executive directors.
Shares of BM&FBovespa gained 0.5 percent to 8.79 reais on
Friday. They have shed 29 percent this year.
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Campos do
Jordao; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)