BM&FBovespa staff changes to bolster operations-CEO

* Bourse changed three senior executives this week

* CEO Pinto says changes to bolster operations

By Silvio Cascione and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO/CAMPOS DO JORDAO, Brazil, Aug 26 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa's (BVMF3.SA) decision to replace three senior executives is aimed at strengthening the Brazilian financial exchange operator's business, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on Friday.

The company, which has struggled this year with the impact of government steps to curb derivatives trading, this week changed three executive directors in charge of new business, products and clearing. No information on the replacements for the directors was immediately available.

"The goal of the changes is to improve the operational structure," Pinto told Reuters at the sidelines of a company seminar on the derivatives industry, in the Brazilian town of Campos do Jordao.

The management reshuffle comes as BM&FBovespa, the world's No. 3 exchange operator, is also dealing with threat of competition in a market where it is the sole major operator. The company has been struggling with rising costs and the implementation of a single trading platform -- which will begin to be rolled out next week.

BM&FBovespa has recently been making its fee policy more flexible, trimming some prices and focusing more on clearing and similar services to boost revenue. Implementation of the Puma trading platform starts on Monday, Pinto said Thursday night at an event.

Jose Antonio Gragnani, formerly the head of BM&FBovespa's new business, is leaving the company, according to the report. Marta Alves, the former executive director in charge of products, will become a consultant on strategic projects.

Amarilis Sardenberg, who was in charge of the clearing and risk unit, will now preside over BSM, the bourse's division that oversees markets.

Pinto, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia, and Cicero Vieira Neto, who heads the information technology division, are the company's other three executive directors.

Shares of BM&FBovespa gained 0.5 percent to 8.79 reais on Friday. They have shed 29 percent this year. (Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Campos do Jordao; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)