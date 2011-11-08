版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三

BM&FBovespa posts Q3 profit of 292 mln reais

Nov 8 Third-quarter net income at BM&FBovespa (BVMF3.SA), Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, was 292 million reais ($167 million), compared with 293 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. ($1=1.73 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Carol Bishopric)

