UPDATE 1-BM&FBovespa cuts capex after flat Q3 earnings

Nov 8 BM&FBovespa (BVMF3.SA), the world's third-biggest financial bourse, cut on Tuesday its estimates for investment and operational expenses this year, protecting earnings from the impact of weak revenue growth and heightening market turmoil.

Capital spending at the Sao Paulo-based exchange operator will end the year between 180 million reais ($104 million) and 210 million reais, down from a prior estimate of 255 million reais. the bourse is scaling down investments after the August launch of the Puma trading platform.

Management, led by Chief Executive Edemir Pinto, also trimmed the estimate for operational expenses including stock options and other non-cash items to a 580 million reais-590 million reais range, from a 615 million reais-635 million reais interval previously.

The move comes as revenue stalled after higher trading volumes were offset by lower fees for derivatives, fixed-income securities, commodities and stocks trading.

Market turmoil, which has been fueled this year by a worsening of the European sovereign debt crisis, has dragged on local bond and share offerings -- depriving BM&FBovespa of an important source of revenue.

Third-quarter net income was little changed at 292 million reais, compared with 293 million reais a year earlier, the company said in a securities filing. In the second quarter, profit was 294 million reais.

The results underscore Pinto's challenge as the move to cut fees and bring them in line with international standards and boost revenue from clearing and custody activities have hurt revenue.

"The crisis in the United States and Europe were the highlight of the past quarter but we focused on the business and enhanced long-term growth plans," Pinto said in the filing.

Yet, signs of recovery in trading volumes and revenue arose in October, according to data unveiled by the bourse late on Monday. Average daily trading volumes at the Bovespa equities segment jumped 14 percent from September to 7.1 billion reais, above the average for the previous nine months.

Shares of the bourse rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday to 10.25 reais, their second day of gains. The stock has shed 19 percent this year.

EBITDA RISES

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, known as EBITDA, rose 2.5 percent to 347.5 million reais in a year-on-year basis, the filing noted. It jumped 11 percent on a sequential basis.

EBITDA, a widely used gauge of operational profitability, rose to 70.4 percent of revenue in the third quarter from 69.2 percent a year earlier and 67 percent in the second quarter.

Average revenue per contract fell in all segments but in interest rate contracts and stock indexes, BM&FBovespa said. Average trading volume measured by the number of financial contracts negotiated jumped 15.5 percent on an annual basis, and 5 percent from the second quarter.

The share from high frequency trading jumped to 7.8 percent of revenue in the third quarter from 5 percent in the second quarter and 4.6 percent in the third quarter of 2010.

Net revenue rose 0.6 percent from the same quarter of 2010 to 547.1 million reais. Operational expenses rose 1.2 percent to 169.6 million reais from a year earlier.

Management will discuss results at a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

The bourse also said that as of Sept. 30, 27.3 million shares had been bought back from investors of a total of 30 million shares. The deadline for the buyback is Dec. 31, 2011.

