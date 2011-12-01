UPDATE 1-BM&FBovespa sees tax cut boosting IPOs in 2012

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
* Brazil cuts foreign stock purchase tax to boost growth
* Foreign investors make up 70 pct of new share sales
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil's elimination of a tax on stock purchases by foreigners has improved conditions for more than 40 companies eyeing initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2012, stock exchange operator BM&FBovespa said on Thursday.
Foreign investment accounted for about 70 percent of new share sales raising 370.7 billion reais ($206 billion) on the exchange since 2004, according to a BM&FBovespa statement.
The tax cut was one of several aggressive moves the government announced on Thursday to boost consumption and investment in Latin America's biggest economy in order to shield it from a widening global financial crisis.
BM&FBovespa shares rose 6 percent on Thursday after the announcement boosted the outlook for trading volumes and transaction fees.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition