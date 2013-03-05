UPDATE 3-Brazil's BM&FBovespa, seeking to fight competition, cuts fees

* BM&FBovespa cuts fees in cash equities by 28.5 pct
* Offers discounts in day trade, progressive fee cut
* Fee cuts spark biggest gain in shares in one month
By Danielle Assalve and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's financial bourse
BM&FBovespa SA took a key step on Tuesday aimed at
protecting its home turf by cutting trading fees and vowing to
review custody pricing as foreign rivals prepare to enter the
country's buoyant exchange sector.
It reduced trading fees in the cash equities market by 28.5
percent to 0.005 percent, or 0.5 basis point, from 0.007
percent, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said at an event. Assuming
no additional volume stemming from the fee reduction, revenue
could fall as much as 20 million reais ($10 million,) he said.
Apart from that, BM&FBovespa will offer discounts for day
trades and progressive fee reductions based on market average
volumes - moves that should be welcomed by clients, especially
those with above-average turnover velocity, analysts said.
The announcement signals the exchange, which says it is the
world's third-largest by market capitalization, is ready to play
hardball with any new rival planning to enter the local market.
In practical terms, the moves "reduce slightly the costs for
some investors and increase dramatically the challenges for
potential new players, mainly for those not relying on a
vertically integrated platform but only on trading," Credit
Suisse Group analyst Victor Schabbel said in a client note.
The aim of the new policy is to "divide the gains in scale
with all market participants" and not to discourage potential
competition, Pinto said. Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the
fourth-largest U.S. stock exchange operator, has announced plans
to request a license to operate a Brazilian bourse.
Shares of BM&FBovespa posted their biggest intraday gain in
more than a month, adding 2.7 percent at 13.68 reais. The
increase helped erase some of the 3.8 percent decline so far
this year.
The bourse is analyzing a thorough revision of fees in the
BM&F derivatives segment, including contracts for interest rates
and currency futures, as well as for agricultural commodities,
Pinto added. The BM&F segment makes up 41 percent of its net
revenue, while the Bovespa equities segment contributes 48
percent.
In the case of day trades, which account for 35 percent of
equities trading volume, clients will have access to the same
pool of discounts available to investors in the high-frequency
trading segment, executives said.
"Our main goal is to increase market liquidity," Marcelo
Maziero, head of products at the bourse, said at the same event.
Retail and non-resident investors, as well as banks, will be
beneficiaries of a full reduction in fees, while institutional
investors will see the cost of post-trading fees move up to 2
basis points from 1.8 basis points. Between April 1 and Dec. 1,
the fee cuts will be booked as a discount, while they will be
effective from Dec. 2 onward.
'RAISING THE BAR'
Starting on Dec. 2, BM&FBovespa will offer a reduction of 57
percent in fees, to 3 basis points, if average daily trading
volumes are between 11 billion reais and 13 billion reais. If
ADTVs top 13 billion reais, the discount could come at 2 basis
points, the executives added.
With ADTVs between 9 billion reais and 11 billion reais, the
fee would decline to 4 basis points. If trading volumes are up
to 9 billion, the 5-basis-point fee will apply. Implementation
of these specific cuts is pending determination of some details.
"In our view, this should be seen as the most important
measure to be soon implemented by the exchange," Schabbel said.
"While the impact on revenues is also fairly limited ... we note
that it raises the bar for any new potential player to come in."
Under current rules, BM&FBovespa enjoys a near monopoly on
all trading, clearing and settlement services for most locally
traded shares. While depositary receipts in New York or other
global financial hubs provide a possible alternative to trading
on BM&FBovespa, many investors cannot trade them due to legal or
tax restrictions.
BM&FBovespa is unlikely to share clearing, custody and
settlement facilities with potential rivals until at least 2015,
Pinto said. Direct Edge does not rule out working with other
so-called post-trading platforms in case talks with BM&FBovespa
over sharing clearing services fail.
There are no legal rules currently in place requiring
BM&FBovespa to sell or rent clearing services, a strategic part
of any trading business that requires a major investment.
Given Brazil's market structure, competitors would only
rival BM&FBovespa's leading position by investing substantially
in a post-trading platform or renting BM&FBovespa's. In both
cases, newcomers may see a payback only after many years.
Pinto said a revision in pricing of custody and post-trading
services for retail investors would soon be announced, without
offering details.
He also said that, as of now, there are more than 40 plans
for initial public offerings in the exchange in the pipeline.