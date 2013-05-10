版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 20:57 BJT

Brazil's BM&FBovespa delays integrated clearing

SAO PAULO May 10 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed financial bourse, delayed for a few months the implementation of an integrated clearinghouse, in order to allow market participants to understand and adapt to the new product, a senior executive said on Friday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐