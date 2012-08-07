Brazil bourse BM&FBovespa misses profit estimate in Q2

SAO PAULO Aug 7 Second-quarter net income at BM&FBovespa, the world's No. 3 financial exchange, missed analysts' expectations on Tuesday as financial expenses and taxes jumped.

The São Paulo-based company earned 299.99 million reais ($147.8 million) in profit during the quarter, up 2 percent from 294.2 million reais a year earlier. The result came below the average 317.7 million reais profit forecast by a Reuters poll of nine analysts.