公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五

Brazil's BM&FBovespa Q1 profit in line with estimates

SAO PAULO May 8 BM&FBovespa SA reported on Thursday net income of 256.22 million reais ($116 million) in the first quarter, in line with estimates in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The poll forecast profit of 256 million reais.

($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Eric Walsh)
