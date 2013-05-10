UPDATE 1-BM&FBovespa vows to keep strategy for products amid departure

* Replacement of product head unlikely to affect strategy

* Guardia to replace Maziero as head of product oversight

* Maziero departure for 'personal reasons' was unexpected

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, May 10 Brazilian financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA plans to maintain its strategy of expansion through the development of new products following the departure of Marcelo Maziero as head that area, senior executives said on Friday.

Maziero quit as senior vice president for producdevelopment citing "personal reasons," Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said at a news conference to discuss first-quarter earnings. Maziero will be replaced by Eduardo Guardia, who will temporarily add the product posts to his role as chief financial officer.

The departure of Maziero, a two-decade veteran of the asset management industry who joined BM&FBovespa almost two years ago, was unexpected by analysts and came ahead of the launch of a trading platform for over-the-counter fixed-income products aimed at taking on local securities clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.

Shares fell 0.4 percent to 14.31 reais on Friday, in tandem with a 0.5 percent decline in the Bovespa stock index. On Thursday, BM&FBovespa posted net income of 267 million reais ($134 million) in the first quarter, missing an average estimate of 278 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

"Although we welcome ... Guardia's internal relocation, we believe markets will react cautiously to Maziero's exit, especially when the company prepares to launch its fixed income platform to compete against Cetip," Jorg Friedemann, a senior financial industry analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a client note on Friday.

Daniel Sonder, a former executive at Credit Suisse Group will replace Guardia as CFO, Pinto said, adding that the choice was to bring into BM&FBovespa an executive with experience in dealmaking, wholesale banking and corporate finance.

"I can assure you that nothing will change following the departure of Maziero ... the choice for a person from the company's ranks should be interpreted as a sign that the company is all behind the implementation of the products Maziero was overseeing," Guardia said at the conference.

The company delayed for a few months the implementation of an integrated clearinghouse, in order to allow market participants to understand and adapt to the new product, Luis Furtado, the senior vice president for technology, said at the same conference.

BM&FBovespa handles all of the country's equities and derivatives trading and is the main beneficiary of stock listing activity. Smaller rival Cetip books 97 percent of local bond deals and sells liens on car loans - a gauge of how well domestic credit markets are performing.