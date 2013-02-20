UPDATE 1-Brazil bourse BM&FBovespa to unveil new fee policy

* Plan to change fees in cash equities market
* CEO Pinto says does not fear competition
By Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 BM&FBovespa SA,
Brazil's sole financial bourse, is likely to reduce trading
fees in the cash equities market to share efficiency gains with
customers, months before competitors enter the buoyant exchange.
A new pricing policy in the segment will be announced on
March 5, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto told analysts at an event
to discuss fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The aim of the
new policy is to "divide the gains in scale with all market
participants," Pinto said.
Pinto said BM&FBovespa is "not worried" about facing growing
competition. Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the fourth-largest U.S.
stock exchange operator, is seeking a license to operate a
Brazilian bourse.
Under current rules, BM&FBovespa enjoys a near monopoly on
all trading, clearing and settlement services for most
locally-traded shares. While depositary receipts in New York or
other global financial hubs provide a possible alternative to
trading on BM&FBovespa, many investors cannot trade them due to
legal or tax restrictions.
Net income at the São Paulo-based company fell 22 percent on
a quarter-on-quarter basis to 217.18 million reais ($111
million), well below the 255.6 million reais estimated in a
Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts. Profit rose almost 14
percent on a year-on-year basis, BM&FBovespa said in a
securities filing late on Tuesday.
Shares fell on Wednesday, after fourth-quarter expenses
surged and revenue from derivatives and equities trading came in
below expectations. BM&FBovespa fell for a third day, shedding
1.4 percent to 13.34 reais, the lowest level in more than two
months.
The company's decision not to report earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the quarter or
the full year was not motivated by the risk of future
competition, Pinto said. The company is waiting for instructions
by securities regulator CVM on the reporting of the indicator,
known as EBITDA.
EBITDA, which is a widely followed gauge of operational
profitability, is not reported by most global rivals in the
bourse industry, Pinto said.
He said that as many as ten companies could list their
shares in the Bovespa Mais segment of the market for small and
mid-sized firms. Currently there is only one company listed in
that part of the market.