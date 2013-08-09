版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 9日 星期五 20:49 BJT

BM&FBovespa says may face lower trading volumes this quarter

SAO PAULO Aug 9 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed financial exchange, could be faced with lower trading volumes in the third quarter Than in the second, a senior executive said on Friday.

Trading volumes, which in the Bovespa equities segment reached a record high in the April-to-June period, "could be affected," said Eduardo Guardia, senior vice president for products, at an event to discuss second-quarter earnings.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐