Brazil's Itaú Unibanco buys 40 pct of Banco Itaú BMG for 1.46 bln reais

SAO PAULO Dec 28 Brazil's largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has completed the acquisition of 40 percent of Banco Itaú BMG Consignado SA, specialized in payroll loans, for 1.46 billion reais ($445 million), the bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Itaú already held 60 percent of BMG Consignado, the filing said. The acquisition had been announced in September, but needed regulatory authorization to be completed. ($1 = 3.2800 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
