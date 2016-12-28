Brazil's Itaú Unibanco buys 40 pct of Banco Itaú BMG for 1.46 bln reais

METALS-Copper at three-week highs on supply disruption worries
SAO PAULO Dec 28 Brazil's largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has completed the acquisition of 40 percent of Banco Itaú BMG Consignado SA, specialized in payroll loans, for 1.46 billion reais ($445 million), the bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
Itaú already held 60 percent of BMG Consignado, the filing said. The acquisition had been announced in September, but needed regulatory authorization to be completed. ($1 = 3.2800 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 25 Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dialed down some expectations that it would hike interest rates rapidly, while political uncertainty weighed on Brazilian markets. Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising rates until they see evidence a recent U.S. economic slowdown was transitory, though most said a hike was coming soon, the minutes from their last policy meeting show
