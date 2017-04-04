BMO staff not in business to push products - CEO

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Montreal's chief executive said on Tuesday the bank has guidelines to prevent inappropriate sales behavior and expressed confidence in the bank's staff.
"I have confidence that they know we're not in business to push products," said CEO William Downe in a speech at the bank's annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm