2017年 4月 4日

BMO staff not in business to push products - CEO

TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Montreal's chief executive said on Tuesday the bank has guidelines to prevent inappropriate sales behavior and expressed confidence in the bank's staff.

"I have confidence that they know we're not in business to push products," said CEO William Downe in a speech at the bank's annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
