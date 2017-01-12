BMO appoints Seabrook capital markets chief operating officer

| TORONTO/NEW YORK
TORONTO/NEW YORK Jan 12 Bank of Montreal
has appointed its head of global trading products Luke
Seabrook as chief operating officer of its capital markets
business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
In an email to staff seen by Reuters, Canada's
fourth-biggest bank said the appointment is effective Monday,
Jan. 16. The bank has also appointed Kelsey Gunderson and Chris
Taves as Managing Director & Co-Heads, Global Trading Products.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)