2017年 1月 13日

BMO appoints Seabrook capital markets chief operating officer

| TORONTO/NEW YORK

TORONTO/NEW YORK Jan 12 Bank of Montreal has appointed its head of global trading products Luke Seabrook as chief operating officer of its capital markets business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

In an email to staff seen by Reuters, Canada's fourth-biggest bank said the appointment is effective Monday, Jan. 16. The bank has also appointed Kelsey Gunderson and Chris Taves as Managing Director & Co-Heads, Global Trading Products.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
