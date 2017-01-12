UPDATE 1-BMO Capital Markets appoints chief operating officer

(Adds confirmation from BMO, comment from head of unit)
By Matt Scuffham and Marcy Nicholson
TORONTO/NEW YORK Jan 12 Bank of Montreal
confirmed on Thursday it had appointed Luke Seabrook as
chief operating officer of its capital markets business,
promoting him from his current role as head of global trading
products.
Canada's fourth-biggest lender also appointed Kelsey
Gunderson and Chris Taves as managing director and co-heads of
global trading products. The changes take effect on Monday.
In a press release, BMO Capital Markets said Seabrook will
oversee the division's risk, balance sheet, regulatory and
compliance functions.
Seabrook joined BMO in 2004 as managing director and head of
equity-linked and mutual fund-linked products. He took up his
most recent role as global head of trading products with
responsibility for global equities, fixed income currencies and
commodities (FICC) and global structured products in 2015.
"Luke brings nearly two decades of capital markets
experience and an exceptional track record of managing risks and
delivering innovative products to clients," said Pat Cronin,
Group Head, BMO Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)