BMO Capital Markets adds traders, banker

HOUSTON, Sept 13 BMO Capital Markets, the
investment bank of Canada's BMO Financial Group, said
on Friday it has added three traders to its U.S. equity team in
New York and a managing director to its energy group in Houston.
Jason Martinez, formerly of Nomura Securities, was named
managing director in the Houston office.
Jim Gallagher and David Matlow, formerly of Barclays
Capital, have joined BMO's equity products trading team, along
with Daniel Mara, according to the bank, which is expanding its
presence in the United States, where it has worked for at least
50 years.