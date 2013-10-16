版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 20:54 BJT

BMO Financial names Techar chief operating officer

Oct 16 BMO Financial Group said on Wednesday it appointed Frank Techar as its new chief operating officer, effective Nov. 1, in a bid to work more efficiently with clients and capitalize on its scale across Canada and the United States.

Techar, who is currently president and chief executive of personal and commercial banking, is a long-time BMO executive and formerly headed the bank's U.S. personal and commercial business, in his position as head of BMO's Chicago-based Harris Bankcorp, which is now known as BMO Harris Bank.

BMO said Techar is assuming overall responsibility for the bank's personal and commercial and wealth businesses, as well as its retail distribution channels. Techar will also be in charge of many aspects of the bank's technology and marketing deployment, as it moves to grow its customer base.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐