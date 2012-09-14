BMO to cut 200 jobs at U.S. unit, more coming

* Job cuts part of integration of M&I unit
* Bank announced branch closures, layoffs in June
* More cuts to come, spokesman says
TORONTO, Sept 14 Bank of Montreal will
cut an additional 200 jobs in its U.S. division as part of the
integration of Wisconsin lender Marshall & Illsley, which it
bought in 2011 for $4.1 billion, and it warned more cuts are on
the way.
The reductions, which come on top of 130 job cuts announced
in June, are mostly due to overlap between M&I and BMO's
existing U.S. Harris Bank network, Jim Kappel, head of media
relations at Harris, said on Friday.
He said the cuts will take place over the next five months,
and will not be the last by the bank as it incorporates the new
unit.
"There will be additional reductions that take place as we
continue to move through the integration process, however we
have not finalized specific plans at this time," he said in an
email.
BMO, Canada's No. 4 bank, acquired M&I last July in a deal
that doubled its U.S. branch count.
The bank said in June it expected to wring $400 million in
annual cost savings from the acquisition, up from an original
estimate of just over $300 million.
BMO's shares ended the session up 0.4 percent at C$58.38 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.