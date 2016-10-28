Bank of Montreal appoints Darryl White chief operating officer

TORONTO Oct 28 Bank of Montreal on Friday announced changes to its management team with Darryl White appointed chief operating officer, replacing Frank Techar who becomes vice-chair.

White, who has been with BMO for 22 years, most recently served as group head of BMO Capital Markets. In his new role, he will lead the bank's personal, commercial and wealth businesses, the bank said. The changes will take effect on Nov. 1.

