MOVES-BMO Real Estate names European asset manager for Paris office

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
Feb 2 BMO Real Estate Partners, a unit of Bank of Montreal, said it appointed Florent Hervé as European asset manager for its Paris-based team, which opened in May last year.
Hervé will be responsible for asset and project management activities on BMO Real Estate Partners' core and value-added business lines across continental Europe.
Hervé will report directly to Adrien Brion, European portfolio manager and associate director in BMO Real Estate Partners' Paris office.
He joins BMO from the asset manager ATREAM, where he was in charge of closing new acquisitions. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance