MOVES-BMO hires retail banker Wargo from Deutsche Bank

June 13 Bank of Montreal has hired Keith Wargo from Deutsche Bank to be a managing director in its U.S. consumer and retail investment banking group, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sources asked not to be identified because the move is not yet public. A representative for Bank of Montreal could not be reached for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Wargo was promoted to vice-chairman of Deutsche Bank's global consumer, retail and services last May, after serving as co-head of the department. Wargo had been at Deutsche Bank since 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)