Bank of Montreal sells C$500 mln notes in reopen - term sheet

Jan 24 The Bank of Montreal on Thursday sold C$500 million ($500 million) of five-year deposit notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.24 percent notes, due Dec. 11, 2017, were priced at 99.304 to yield 2.392 percent, or 98 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.