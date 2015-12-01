UPDATE 1-BMO posts higher profit on U.S. unit growth, raises dividend

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on dividend, segments)
TORONTO Dec 1 Bank of Montreal reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from growth in its U.S. personal and commercial banking unit, and it increased its quarterly dividend.
The lender, Canada's fourth-largest bank, said it would lift its dividend to 84 Canadian cents per share this quarter, a 2 percent rise from the previous period.
Net income for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 was C$1.21 billion, or C$1.83 per share, compared with C$1.07 billion, or C$1.56 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.90 per share.
Analysts on average had expected C$1.74 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit jumped 23 percent in U.S. personal and commercial banking and 27 percent at the capital markets division. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: