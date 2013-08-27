BMO profit rises 17 pct as loan losses drop

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO Aug 27 Bank of Montreal's third-quarter profit rose 17 percent, as Canada's No. 4 bank benefited from higher insurance income and lower provisions for bad loans.
BMO, the first Canadian lender to report results for the fiscal third quarter, earned C$1.1 billion ($1.05 billion), or C$1.68 a share, in the period ended July 31, it said on Tuesday.
That compared with a profit of C$970 million, or C$1.42 a share, in the year-before period.
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.