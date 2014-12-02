UPDATE 1-Bank of Montreal posts weaker-than-expected profit, ups dividend

(Adds results' details)
TORONTO Dec 2 Bank of Montreal
reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on
Tuesday, but increased its dividend by 3 percent as revenue
climbed from a year earlier.
Net income at Canada's fourth-largest bank was C$1.07
billion ($941.57 million), or C$1.56 a share, for the fourth
quarter ended Oct, 31, compared with C$1.07 billion, or C$1.60 a
share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were C$1.63 a share. Analysts had expected
C$1.68 a share.
Revenue rose to C$4.34 billion from C$4.138 billion.
The bank increased its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian
cents, or 3 percent, 80 Canadian cents per share.
Net income at its Canadian personal and commercial arm rose
14 percent from a year earlier to C$524 million, as revenue rose
7 percent. At the U.S. division, net income rose $54 million to
$152 million.
Net income at its wealth management arm was C$226 million,
down from C$311 million a year ago, when the quarter was
bolstered by a C$121 million after-tax security gain.
At its capital markets arm, net income fell 12 percent from
a year earlier to C$191 million as higher revenue was more than
offset by higher expenses and lower loan recoveries.
($1 = 1.1364 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon)