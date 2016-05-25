Bank of Montreal to cut 4 percent of workforce -memo to staff

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
TORONTO/NEW YORK May 25 Bank of Montreal , Canada's fourth biggest bank, will cut 4 percent of its total workforce as part of cost cutting measures, according to a memo to staff by Chief Executive Bill Downe seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the bank said bad loans to oil and gas companies more than doubled in the latest quarter, and it set aside more funds to cover losses. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: