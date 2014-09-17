版本:
MOVES-Darrel Hackett named president of BMO Private Bank U.S.

Sept 17 BMO Financial Group said it appointed Darrel Hackett president of its wealth management unit, BMO Private Bank U.S.

Hackett, who has been with BMO since 2004, will be responsible for the performance, strategy and delivery of BMO Private Bank U.S.

He will also be responsible for the development of new products and solutions for all business segments within the private bank, the company said.

Before joining BMO, Hackett was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co in Chicago. He also held various management roles at General Electric Co. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
