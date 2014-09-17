MOVES-Darrel Hackett named president of BMO Private Bank U.S.

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17 BMO Financial Group said it appointed Darrel Hackett president of its wealth management unit, BMO Private Bank U.S.
Hackett, who has been with BMO since 2004, will be responsible for the performance, strategy and delivery of BMO Private Bank U.S.
He will also be responsible for the development of new products and solutions for all business segments within the private bank, the company said.
Before joining BMO, Hackett was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co in Chicago. He also held various management roles at General Electric Co. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co