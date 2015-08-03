MOVES-Monique Chan named CEO of BMO Private Bank Asia

Aug 3 BMO Financial Group has appointed Monique
Chan chief executive of BMO Private Bank Asia.
Chan, who took on the role on Monday, is responsible for
handling the bank's private banking business in Asia and
building partnerships within BMO across private banking, capital
markets and global asset management sectors.
She reports to Myra Cridland, the head of BMO private
banking, and to Albert Yu, chief executive of BMO Financial
Group in Asia.
Chan previously worked at Edmond de Rothschild Group, where
she was CEO and head of Asia, responsible for developing the
group's private banking and asset management business in the
region.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman)