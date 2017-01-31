版本:
MOVES-BMO Real Estate strengthens Paris investment team

Jan 31 BMO Real Estate Partners, a part of the asset management arm of Canadian bank BMO Financial Group , appointed Kamila Bouyahiaoui as a senior analyst to its investment team in Paris.

Bouyahiaoui joins from Hines France, a real estate firm, where she was an investment analyst.

