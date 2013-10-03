版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 3日 星期四 13:41 BJT

Italian prosecutors seek JPMorgan indictment for Paschi-Antonveneta deal

FLORENCE, Italy Oct 3 Siena prosecutors requested that JPMorgan Chase & Co stand trial for obstructing regulators as part of a wider probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's purchase of Banca Antonveneta , said a judicial source.

Prosecutors allege JPMorgan withheld information from Italian regulators about a 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) financing the New York-based bank arranged for Italian bank Monte Paschi's takeover of domestic rival Antonveneta in 2008.

Prosecutors are also seeking indictments against seven people, including former Monte Paschi managers Giuseppe Mussari and Antonio Vigni, for obstructing regulators, market manipulation and falsifying filings, the judicial source said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐