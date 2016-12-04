BMW seeks to be "coolest" ride-hailing firm with autonomous car

| MUNICH
MUNICH Dec 5 BMW will test autonomous
vehicles in Munich next year as it seeks to keep up with
ride-hailing firms like Uber, which have spent
billions on pay-per-use personal transport.
The German carmaker will have about 40 vehicles with
self-driving functions in Munich's inner city and then expand
the project to other cities, BMW executives said on Friday.
"There is a trained test driver behind the wheel of every
car," Klaus Buettner, BMW's Vice President in charge of
Autonomous Driving said.
Uber's rapid growth has prompted BMW to consider how
autonomous vehicles may help them accelerate their own push into
pay-per-use transport.
Software and technology companies like Lyft, Juno and Uber
have shaken up the traditional auto industry business model of
selling cars by offering customers an alternative to vehicle
ownership through smartphone-based ride-hailing services.
Now traditional car companies are expanding their own
ride-hailing schemes, while investing in self-driving
technology.
"Ride hailing is nothing more than manual autonomous
driving," Tony Douglas, Head of Strategy for BMW's mobility
services said. "Once you dispense with the driver you have a
license to print money."
BMW has already made significant progress expanding into the
market for car sharing by introducing pay-by-the-minute services
like ReachNow in Seattle, Douglas said.
"We had 14,000 people sign up in 4 days, in a market already
served by Zipcar, Uber, Lyft and Car2go," Douglas said.
"Someone else spent the money to educate the market and then
we came in with a cool product. We will not be the largest, but
we can be the coolest," Douglas said.
BMW plans to use not just its expertise making premium
vehicles, but also its ability to manufacture, own and manage
fleets of premium vehicles.
"Uber and Lyft do not operate their own fleets of cars.
Owning the fleet means you can make offers that Lyft and others
are unable to provide. For example providing car sharing for a
specific community only," BMW's Chief Executive Harald Krueger
said.
