2014年 7月 16日

BRIEF-BMW to recall 1.6 million 3-series sedans globally to replace Takata-made air bags

DETROIT, July 16 * BMW says to recall 1.6 million 3-series sedans globally to

replace Takata-made air bags because air bag inflator could rupture
