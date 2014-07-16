BRIEF-BMW to recall 1.6 million 3-series sedans globally to replace Takata-made air bags

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
DETROIT, July 16 * BMW says to recall 1.6 million 3-series sedans globally to
replace Takata-made air bags because air bag inflator could rupture
* Generac Holdings Inc- maintaining our prior guidance for full-year 2017
April 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than made up for weak phosphate prices.