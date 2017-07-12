FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BMW Group June sales up 2.1 pct as sales of 5 series fall
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
“通俄门”
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月12日 / 早上8点10分 / 2 天前

BMW Group June sales up 2.1 pct as sales of 5 series fall

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - BMW Group, which owns the Mini, Rolls-Royce and BMW brands, said its June car sales rose 2.1 percent worldwide, despite a 16.5 percent sales dip in Germany and a decline in sales in the new BMW 5 series.

BMW said June sales of the 5 series were down 7.9 percent on the year at 27,595 cars, because of a lack of availability for a new long-wheelbase variant in China that is still in the launch phase and has not yet been rolled out to all showrooms.

Compared with June last year, sales of the 5 series were down 64 percent in China, which makes up about half of all global demand for the 5 series.

Sales in Germany fell. Furthermore, BMW said a delay of certain components from Bosch had led to production shortages. A Takata airbag issue had also caused a steering wheel variant that is popular in Germany, to be unavailable, BMW said.

For the BMW Group, June passenger car sales were up 2.1 percent on the year to 232,620 cars, of which 192,873 were sales of BMW branded cars, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below