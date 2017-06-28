BMW, competing with Tesla, to introduce electric 3 Series - Handelsblatt

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in second quarter - Reis
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
FRANKFURT, June 28 BMW plans to introduce an electric version of its popular 3 Series in September, a move designed to fend off rival Tesla, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
The German carmaker will present the vehicle at the IAA auto show in Frankfurt in September, the paper said.
The 3 series, which is a high volume sales model, will have a range of 400 km (248 miles) and is seen as a direct response to the success of Tesla's Model 3, according to Handelsblatt.
BMW declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Tom Sims; editing by Susan Thomas)
FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani at AMFI Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Punjab National Bank annual shareholders meet in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Po
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning to hover near two-year highs after Wall Street rebounded, with tech shares, like Advantest Corp and Shin-Etsu Chemical, outperforming the overall market.