公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 10日 星期三

RPT-BMW Group November deliveries rise 7.6 percent on China demand

FRANKFURT Dec 10 BMW Group said deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 7.6 percent in November to 188,342 thanks to continued strong demand in China and a 20 percent rise of its BMW and Mini sales in the UK.

Sales of BMW branded vehicles climbed 6.2 percent to total 158,953 in November.

The carmaker reiterated it was on track to achieve a target of selling more than two million vehicles by the end of the year. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
