RPT-BMW Group November deliveries rise 7.6 percent on China demand

FRANKFURT Dec 10 BMW Group said
deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 7.6 percent in
November to 188,342 thanks to continued strong demand in China
and a 20 percent rise of its BMW and Mini sales in the UK.
Sales of BMW branded vehicles climbed 6.2 percent to total
158,953 in November.
The carmaker reiterated it was on track to achieve a target
of selling more than two million vehicles by the end of the
year.
