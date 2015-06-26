BMW's car-share service says 38 pct of clients abandon ownership

COLOGNE, June 26 More than a third of clients
who tried BMW's DriveNow car-sharing business sold
their car and only 20 percent were determined to hold on to
their privately owned vehicles, the head of the scheme said on
Friday.
Sebastian Hofelich, who became chief executive of DriveNow
in April, said the short-term rental service was helping to
displace privately owned vehicles but the service was not
cannibalising the existing BMW customer base.
"As a rule the DriveNow car did not replace a BMW. The
typical BMW driver is aged 50 or older, while our customers have
an average age of 32," Hofelich told Reuters on the sidelines of
an automotive conference in Cologne, Germany.
BMW and car rental company Sixt founded DriveNow
in 2011, among the early movers as established carmakers seek
ways to stay relevant for a generation of drivers that
increasingly prefers the convenience of car sharing rather than
owning a vehicle.
About 38 percent of DriveNow clients have sold their private
cars, Hofelich said. Those DriveNow clients tended to use their
private vehicles only at weekends and were questioning whether
it was worth owning a car full time.
DriveNow's survey of its customers revealed that only 20
percent of the car-sharing scheme's clients are determined to
keep their private vehicles.
"The rest can be persuaded to stop using their private
vehicles if we meet their mobility needs," Hofelich said.
Earlier this week BMW's Mini brand said it was launching a
scheme that gives buyers a way to offer their private vehicles
for short-term rental to third-party users, much in the same way
that owners of apartments offer their flats for rent via Airbnb.
BMW has launched DriveNow in Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hamburg,
Munich, Vienna, San Francisco and parts of London with a model
that allows users to make one-way journeys without having to
return the car to the point of departure.
The scheme now has more than 450,000 users and makes a
profit.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)