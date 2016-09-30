BMW says it plans to offer electric X3 SUV and Mini models

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 German luxury auto maker BMW AG said Friday it will offer all electric versions of its next generation BMW X3 compact sport utility vehicle and electric Mini models, expanding its entries in the emerging electric luxury vehicle market.
BMW confirmed a report earlier Friday by Bloomberg News.
Reuters reported Sept. 9 that top BMW executives were skipping Paris auto show events this week to resolve differences over electric vehicle strategy. BMW faces increasing pressure from German rivals Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG as well as Tesla Motors Inc of the United States, which have outlined their own aggressive plans to court affluent buyers -- and respond to regulators -- with new electric vehicles.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
