BMW CEO hints there is space for more electric models

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
VIENNA Aug 2 The chief executive of BMW hinted in a German paper that there was potential for another of its "i" electric car models.
"Between the i3 and the i8, there is space if you look at it from the number point of view," Harald Krueger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, when asked if he was planning new models.
He added that he could not give any more details at present.
Krueger also said BMW was in regular contact with major technology companies, including Apple, over connected cars.
Reuters reported on Friday that BMW and Apple may rekindle a courtship put on hold after an exploratory visit by executives of the world's top maker of electronic gadgets to the headquarters of the word's biggest seller of premium cars.
BMW is due to report first-half results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by William Hardy)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.