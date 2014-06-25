版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 16:38 BJT

BMW to decide on location of new factory before summer break

MUNICH, June 25 BMW is still deliberating on where to locate a new factory but will reach a decision before the summer break, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said at an industry event on Wednesday.

BMW wants to expand its global production capacity and is considering locations in countries that are signatories to the North American Free Trade Agreement, an area that includes the United States, Canada and Mexico.

BMW said in March it will ramp up annual production capacity at its U.S. factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina to 450,000 vehicles by 2016, in a move that cuts the manufacturer's dependence on fragile European markets. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐