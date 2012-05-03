BMW and Hyundai in cost-sharing talks -report

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT May 3 BMW is in talks with South Korean automaker Hyundai to help shoulder the 1-2 billion euros ($1.3-2.6 billion) in costs for developing new engine families, German industry newsletter Automobil Produktion reported on Thursday.
Hyundai Chairman Chung Mong-koo's son and heir apparent, Chung Eui-sun, had met a small group of top BMW managers in Munich, Automobil Produktion said, without citing sources.
A spokesman declined to comment on the report.
However, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer earlier dampened speculation BMW would extend its partnerships beyond Peugeot , Toyota, Daimler and possibly GM , should ongoing talks with the U.S. automaker prove fruitful.
"Further co-operation partners are currently not foreseen," Reithofer told reporters on Thursday.
BMW had said in March it was working on a new engine architecture that would improve economies of scale for its three, four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS